EDMONTON -- A 23-year-old woman died in a crash in Mill Woods Thursday morning.

The woman was riding in a Mitsubishi Lancer, heading east on 38 Avenue towards 55 Street, when the vehicle crashed into two empty vehicles parked on the south side of the avenue around 1:52 a.m.

Another passenger, a 30-year-old man, was taken to hospital and later released.

The 30-year-old male driver and a 29-year-old male passenger weren't hurt.

Police are considering alcohol and speed factors in the crash.

The Edmonton Police Service's major collisions unit continues to investigate.