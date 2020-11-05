Advertisement
Woman killed in 2 a.m. crash on 38 Avenue
EDMONTON -- A 23-year-old woman died in a crash in Mill Woods Thursday morning.
The woman was riding in a Mitsubishi Lancer, heading east on 38 Avenue towards 55 Street, when the vehicle crashed into two empty vehicles parked on the south side of the avenue around 1:52 a.m.
Another passenger, a 30-year-old man, was taken to hospital and later released.
The 30-year-old male driver and a 29-year-old male passenger weren't hurt.
Police are considering alcohol and speed factors in the crash.
The Edmonton Police Service's major collisions unit continues to investigate.