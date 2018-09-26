A 66-year-old woman is dead after a four-vehicle collision on a highway near Lac La Biche Wednesday morning.

Mounties responded to the crash on Highway 36, south of Highway 55, at approximately 11 a.m.

According to police, a southbound vehicle on Highway 36 crossed the median into the northbound lanes and caused a collision with a car, truck and transport truck.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead, RCMP said.

The northbound car had four men inside: one was flown to Edmonton via STARS, two were taken to a local hospital and one was not injured. The three that required treatment suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The drivers of the truck and transport truck were not injured.

Traffic was diverted for approximately four hours, RCMP said.