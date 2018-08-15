RCMP have determined that the woman found dead west of Edmonton Tuesday morning died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Mounties responded to the Paul First Nation at approximately 7:38 a.m. where a 31-year-old woman was found dead in a home.

The autopsy in Edmonton revealed her death was a homicide.

Police said the public is not at risk.

“The RCMP have determined that this was an isolated, and purposeful incident.”

The suspects were seen leaving in a black Ford truck, four-door cab with black five-spoke split rims, black grill and black tint on all windows, RCMP said. It’s believed they are in Edmonton.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call RCMP at 780-968-7200.