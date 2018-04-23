There is a heavy police presence in northeast Edmonton where residents tell CTV News they heard a gunshot.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) cordoned off a home in the area of 143 Avenue and 79 Street.

A person was brought out on a stretcher and taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.

A woman told CTV News she heard a gunshot and saw someone running through a back alley behind some homes on 79 Street.

UPDATE: EPS said later Monday night that the injured person, a 25-year-old woman, had succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The Homicide Section is investigating.