Woman taken from northeast home dies in hospital, Homicide Unit investigating
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 6:05PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 24, 2018 7:29AM MDT
There is a heavy police presence in northeast Edmonton where residents tell CTV News they heard a gunshot.
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) cordoned off a home in the area of 143 Avenue and 79 Street.
A person was brought out on a stretcher and taken to the hospital, and their condition is unknown at this time.
A woman told CTV News she heard a gunshot and saw someone running through a back alley behind some homes on 79 Street.
UPDATE: EPS said later Monday night that the injured person, a 25-year-old woman, had succumbed to her injuries in hospital. The Homicide Section is investigating.