The search is on to identify and find a male believed to have used a mobile phone to record women in the privacy of their bedrooms in the McKernan neighbourhood.

Police said it’s believed the same individual is behind the series of incidents, which date back to January 2017. The most recent incident reportedly took place on August 9, 2018.

In each of the cases, the young women have reported being startled by a male peering through their bedroom window, and filming them on a cell phone as they undressed.

EPS released a composite sketch of the individual, and said the male is described as:

Between 20 and 30 years old

Between 175 cm (5’9”) and 185 cm (6’1”) tall

About 77 kg (170 lbs)

Dark coloured shoulder-length hair

The male was also wearing a toque and carried a grey-coloured cell phone in each incident.

Residents in the area are advised to be vigilant, and keep an eye on their properties, especially at night time.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).