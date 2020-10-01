EDMONTON -- A portable x-ray machine was stolen from a vehicle in Fort McMurray last month, and Mounties are asking those online to watch out for it being sold.

It is worth about $50,000.

RCMP say they have the make, model and serial number of the stolen machine.

“If you are interested in purchasing a portable x-ray machine, or see one advertised online, please inquire,” RCMP told the public.

The machine was stolen out of a vehicle in the parking lot of a residential building on Eagle Ridge Boulevard between Confederation Way and Loutit Road sometime between Aug. 25 at 11 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. the next day.

If there are any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or owners of dashcam or surveillance footage, RCMP are also asking them to come forward.

Mounties can be reached at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.