Yellowhead exit ramp on 156 St. closed due to semi rollover
A semi-tractor trailer rolled on the 156 St. ramp on Yellowhead Tr. EB on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018.
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 8:58AM MDT
Edmonton police shut down the exit ramp onto Yellowhead Trail eastbound on 156 Street after a semi-tractor trailer rolled Tuesday morning.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and drivers were asked to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.
More to come...