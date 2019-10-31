The identical twin of an Edmonton man fatally stabbed at a bus stop earlier this year gave an emotional impact statement at a sentencing hearing for his brother's killer.

Jonathan Soosay, 22, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the Jan. 24 slaying of Nathan Helfrich, 28. On Thursday, he was handed a sentenced of 11 years with credit for time served, meaning Soosay will remain in prison for just over eight years.

Nathan and his twin, Matthew, were at a transit stop near 82 Street and 118 Avenue when Soosay approached them and asked for a cigarette, according to an agreed statement of facts.

When the twins replied that they only had e-cigarettes, Soosay stabbed Nathan twice in the chest. He died in hospital two days after he and his brother's birthday.

At Soosay's sentencing hearing Thursday, Matthew was the first of 23 people expected to give impact statements.

"We were the dynamic duo," he said. "We dressed up as each other for Halloween...we did everything together."

He said since his brother's death, he's found it hard to enjoy life or discuss his thoughts.

"Games, hobbies and interests we subscribed to have all been boxed up," he said. "I've become lonely lately...It comes from not having that person to talk to."

Turning to address Soosay in the prisoner's dock, Matthew said: "You've taken half of who I was away. God help us both."

Crown and defence attorneys entered a joint submission asking for an 11-year prison sentence for Soosay.

Soosay entered his guilty plea in July.