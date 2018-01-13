A young man is in the hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in north Edmonton Saturday morning.

Edmonton police responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of 97 Street and 132 Avenue at approximately 1 a.m.

A Mitsubishi Outlander was stopped at a red light when a speeding Honda Pilot travelling southbound struck it from behind, EPS said. The Outlander ended up at the middle of the intersection, and the Pilot went over the west sidewalk, crashed into a cement light standard, a trailer sign and a fire hydrant, before it came to a full stop.

The driver of the Honda, an 18-year-old male, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. He’s in the hospital in critical condition. The two female passengers in the Honda, aged 17 and 16, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were released from the hospital.

The driver and passenger of the Mitsubishi were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

“MCIU investigators have determined that speed was a major factor in the collision,” MCIU Sgt. James McLeod said. “Alcohol has been ruled out but it is yet to be determined if drugs are a factor in this incident.”

Charges are pending against the 18-year-old driver of the Honda Pilot.