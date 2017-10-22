A train derailed in Sturgeon County Sunday afternoon, Canadian National Railway said.

CN said a train headed south derailed at approximately 1:45 p.m. north of Sturgeon Road.

"We know we have multiple cars that are derailed," CN Media Relations manager Patrick Waldron told CTV News on the phone. "We don’t have any reports of injuries.

CN’s emergency response is on scene investigating the derailment with local emergency crews.

