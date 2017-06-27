Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Edmonton Public Schools investigating after students injured on inflatable
EPSB said an investigation would be carried out, after a number of students were injured during end-of-school-year celebrations at Victoria School on Tuesday, June 27, 2017.
Published Tuesday, June 27, 2017 4:23PM MDT
Edmonton’s public school district said an internal investigation would be launched, after students were injured during an event to mark the end of the school year.
Edmonton Public Schools spokesperson Carrie Rosa said classes at Victoria School, north of the downtown core, end Thursday – and an event was held on the school grounds Tuesday to celebrate.
“Kids were in the field, having a day of fun in the field,” Rosa said. “We did have an incident where the students were injured on an inflatable.”
Rosa described the inflatable as an obstacle course that kids could climb, and said a number of teachers and staff were out supervising at the time.
“A couple of kids were injured, we did call emergency services who arrived on scene immediately, a couple of kids were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, but the injuries were minor in nature.”
The spokesperson said an internal investigation would be launched to find out what happened.
“The safety of our kids is of utmost importance to us, so we will look into the parameters of what happened and make adjustments as needed.”
The school said parents of students involved were contacted, and the school would send a letter home to parents. The district couldn't confirm how many students were injured, or their ages.
Victoria School has students in Kindergarten to Grade 12.
With files from Susan Amerongen
WEATHER ALERTS IN EFFECT
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Forest Heights residents trying to track down individual caught on video stealing statue
- RCMP investigating after toddler struck by pickup truck dies in hospital
- Group pushing to bring Edmonton Pro-Life back to K-Days, after Northlands cut ties 1
- Three arrested and charged in connection to city’s 25th homicide of 2017
- One dozen apartment residents homeless after early morning fire 2
- Man dead after being hit by car overnight
- RCMP officers rescue family of ducklings from sewer
- Oilers sign forward Zack Kassian to three-year contract extension
- Jury hears final arguments in Alberta triple-murder trial 1
- Hot & stormy - June 26