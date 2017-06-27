Edmonton’s public school district said an internal investigation would be launched, after students were injured during an event to mark the end of the school year.

Edmonton Public Schools spokesperson Carrie Rosa said classes at Victoria School, north of the downtown core, end Thursday – and an event was held on the school grounds Tuesday to celebrate.

“Kids were in the field, having a day of fun in the field,” Rosa said. “We did have an incident where the students were injured on an inflatable.”

Rosa described the inflatable as an obstacle course that kids could climb, and said a number of teachers and staff were out supervising at the time.

“A couple of kids were injured, we did call emergency services who arrived on scene immediately, a couple of kids were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, but the injuries were minor in nature.”

The spokesperson said an internal investigation would be launched to find out what happened.

“The safety of our kids is of utmost importance to us, so we will look into the parameters of what happened and make adjustments as needed.”

The school said parents of students involved were contacted, and the school would send a letter home to parents. The district couldn't confirm how many students were injured, or their ages.

Victoria School has students in Kindergarten to Grade 12.

With files from Susan Amerongen