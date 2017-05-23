Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who is wanted in connection to a homicide, after a man was found dead inside a north side home Saturday.

Police were called to the home on 135 Street and 124B Avenue Saturday, May 20 at about 1 p.m. to check on the welfare of a resident. When they arrived, they found Frederick John Dunn, 67, dead inside.

EPS said he had obvious signs of trauma on his body.

Investigators said Dunn may have been killed days before he was found.

“Our investigation leads us to believe that Mr. Dunn was killed sometime between Friday, May 12, 2017 and Saturday, May 13, 2017,” Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said in a statement, asking anyone who saw or spoke to him around that time to contact police.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect were not known to each other.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday morning, and the Edmonton Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be an incised wound of the neck – Dunn’s death was confirmed to be homicide.

The EPS Homicide Section is investigation, and released a photo of the man wanted in connection to the homicide - and police later said he may have shaved his head.

Walter James Jenkins, 34, (also known as JJ) is wanted on a warrant for murder. Police said he may have been in the area of Rimbey, Alberta.

Anyone with information on this suspicious death or the whereabouts of Jenkins is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).