Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
EPS trying to track down high risk offender, wanted on warrants
Torrie Evan Nepoose, 25, is shown in an undated photo. Supplied.
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2017 6:21PM MST
Edmonton police are asking for help tracking down a high risk offender, who is wanted on warrants.
Police said Torrie Evan Nepoose, 25, allegedly breached conditions while released on bail, and arrest warrants have been issued for him.
Nepoose is described as:
- 188 cm (6’2”) tall
- 79 kg (175 lbs)
- Brown eyes
- Black hair
EPS said he can be arrested for breach of recognizance, and poses a risk of violence to the public.
Police said he’s considered violent and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with details on his whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Extreme cold warning issued for Edmonton, much of central Alberta
- King's University stricken with two outbreaks at once 1
- Workers cutting steel caused scrap pile fire: investigators
- Man arrested in Warburg homicide
- Two youths turn themselves in to police after assault at Youth Ranch 2
- EPS trying to track down high risk offender, wanted on warrants
- Second-degree murder charge laid in weekend homicide
- Number of deaths in Alta. connected to fentanyl up in 2016, antidote available to first responders 1
- City Council to bring back sandbox program 2
- Hundreds of homes in Grande Prairie-area without natural gas after farm tap fire