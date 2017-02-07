Edmonton police are asking for help tracking down a high risk offender, who is wanted on warrants.

Police said Torrie Evan Nepoose, 25, allegedly breached conditions while released on bail, and arrest warrants have been issued for him.

Nepoose is described as:

188 cm (6’2”) tall

79 kg (175 lbs)

Brown eyes

Black hair

EPS said he can be arrested for breach of recognizance, and poses a risk of violence to the public.

Police said he’s considered violent and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with details on his whereabouts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.