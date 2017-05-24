RCMP west of Edmonton said a woman has been accused of stealing more than a quarter of a million dollars from her employer, the Alberta Treasury Branch.

Stony Plain/Spruce Grove/Enoch RCMP said the fraud investigation started in 2016, after ATB reported irregularities in their banking activity.

The accused had worked as a loans officer for the ATB for 30 years, it’s estimated more than $250,000 was stolen.

RCMP said Joyce Melody Gogerla, 61, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, and is scheduled to appear in court in Stony Plain on June 26, 2017.