Edmonton police said four inmates at the Edmonton Institution were facing charges in connection to two separate incidents.

Officers were called to the Edmonton Institution at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2016, after receiving reports of an altercation with a weapon.

As a result of the fight, a 49-year-old male inmate was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Tuesday that Grant Hoeft, 26, and Lenny Tecomba, 20, were charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.

Then, at about 6:45 p.m., police were called to a second incident over an altercation with a weapon. A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of this incident, Bradley Dustyhorn, 22, and Kody Bear, 26, were charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon.