CTV News has confirmed the City of Edmonton expects the mechanized river access project in the river valley to open on December 9.

The project includes a funicular and a staircase that connects 100 Avenue to the river valley, with a viewing deck at the top and a promenade at the bottom.

Work on the $24 million project started in early 2016, and it was slated to open in the fall of this year. Funding mainly came from the provincial and federal governments – with the city putting forward $1.7 million for it.