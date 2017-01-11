Investigators with the Edmonton Police Service Homicide Unit were on the scene of two suspicious deaths in the city’s southeast Wednesday afternoon.

Acting Insp, David Demarco told CTV News on the scene, that a resident of the Charlesworth neighbourhood saw a vehicle in the area of Charlesworth Drive and 39 Street SW at about 1:25 p.m., with two males inside who appeared to be in distress.

Officers arrived, they found two males inside the vehicle, deceased.

As a result, Demarco said the EPS Homicide Unit was investigating, and the deaths appeared to be suspicious.

“All available resources have been front-loaded to try and identify any motive associated to it, any other potential victim, that we’re not sure, and those responsible,” Demarco said.

Few other details were released Wednesday afternoon, including details on possible suspects.

Investigators on the scene were also grappling with high winds – which prompted police to block off roads in and out of the neighbourhood in an effort to preserve evidence.

“Unfortunately it’s a crime scene in some horrible weather, we have a very unfortunate wind that’s making our crime scene very difficult to deal with so until we’re able to lock that scene down and preserve the scene as best we can for the recovery of evidence, we can’t really let people back in,” Demarco said.

EPS said Charlesworth Drive was closed between 39 and 40 Streets to drivers or pedestrians in the area for investigative purposes – police said residents on Charlesworth Drive would have to check in with police at a check stop set up on 38 Street.