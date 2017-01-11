Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Homicide Unit investigating suspicious deaths in southeast Edmonton
EPS vehicles blocked off roads into the Charlesworth neighbourhood on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, as police investigated a pair of suspicious deaths in the area.
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 3:50PM MST
Investigators with the Edmonton Police Service Homicide Unit were on the scene of two suspicious deaths in the city’s southeast Wednesday afternoon.
Acting Insp, David Demarco told CTV News on the scene, that a resident of the Charlesworth neighbourhood saw a vehicle in the area of Charlesworth Drive and 39 Street SW at about 1:25 p.m., with two males inside who appeared to be in distress.
Officers arrived, they found two males inside the vehicle, deceased.
As a result, Demarco said the EPS Homicide Unit was investigating, and the deaths appeared to be suspicious.
“All available resources have been front-loaded to try and identify any motive associated to it, any other potential victim, that we’re not sure, and those responsible,” Demarco said.
Few other details were released Wednesday afternoon, including details on possible suspects.
Investigators on the scene were also grappling with high winds – which prompted police to block off roads in and out of the neighbourhood in an effort to preserve evidence.
“Unfortunately it’s a crime scene in some horrible weather, we have a very unfortunate wind that’s making our crime scene very difficult to deal with so until we’re able to lock that scene down and preserve the scene as best we can for the recovery of evidence, we can’t really let people back in,” Demarco said.
EPS said Charlesworth Drive was closed between 39 and 40 Streets to drivers or pedestrians in the area for investigative purposes – police said residents on Charlesworth Drive would have to check in with police at a check stop set up on 38 Street.
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
MOST POPULAR STORIES
- Teen suffers spinal injury after incident at Sherwood Park trampoline park 3
- Lacombe Brewery expanding their craft 1
- On oilsands tour, Fonda urges Canadian gov't to listen to concerns of First Nations 1
- Homicide Unit investigating suspicious deaths in southeast Edmonton
- Four inmates facing charges after incidents at Edmonton Institution
- Police issue warning over counterfeit gold bars being sold in Edmonton 2
- Local business-owner challenges customers to ‘use us or lose us’ at downtown store 1
- RCMP Deputy Commissioner announces retirement, search on for successor
- Man caught on camera taking bags of recyclables meant for charity 1
- Salaries for Mayor, councillors down for 2017 1