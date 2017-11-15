

Kyra Markov and Julia Parrish, CTV Edmonton





Fire crews spent much of Wednesday morning at the scene of a massive blaze that flattened a home under construction in the Windermere area.

Firefighters were called to the home on Windermere Drive just before 2:30 a.m. – crews arrived at about 2:36 a.m. to find the large home engulfed in flames, and more crews were called in.

Edmonton Fire Rescue said 18 units were on scene at one point.

The fire was under control at 3:47 a.m., and just before 9 a.m. it had not been completely extinguished – crews remained on the scene putting out hotspots.

The home was completely destroyed, and two other homes sustained heat damage, but crews managed to contain the fire to the one property.

"We got lucky with the wind because the closest homes were upwind from the fire so that helped our cause in terms of keeping the fire away from the other houses," Acting District Chief Dan Klingbeil told CTV News at the scene.

Officials said the home destroyed in the blaze was about 7,000 square feet.

Investigators are on the scene determining cause and damages.