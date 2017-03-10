An Edmonton man and his wife are facing a hefty fine, for riding their bikes through a herd of big horn sheep in Banff National Park.

Ivan Dacko enjoys riding his bike with his wife, and they have made a number of trips to Alberta’s mountain parks.

Back in June of 2016, the couple was riding their bikes in Banff, when Dacko said he didn’t realize they were too close to the animals, he told CTV News he didn’t hear a park worker tell him to move away.

“She labelled us as ignorant and [said] ‘I will make you pay for it’,” Dacko said.

Dacko and his wife have each been fined $3,000 for the stunt – but Dacko claims he isn’t guilty.

“I haven’t done anything wrong, I would do it all over again,” Dacko said.

Dacko admitted some sheep were sleeping on the highway, and he woke them by riding nearby – he said he then took photos of his wife passing through.

However, he believes he caused less of a disturbance to the animals than any large vehicle nearby.

He claimed he helped get the animals off the road – but Parks Canada workers didn’t agree, and when the case went to court, neither did the Crown Prosecutor or judge.

“[They said] ’You Ivan, pay $3,000’ and I was just, $3,000 for what…doing your jobs for removing the sheep from the road?” Dacko said.

The prosecutor in this case, Anita Szabo, told CTV News the couple was warned by a park worker on the scene, and they continued riding near the animals.

“[The worker] subsequently went and told them not to, they basically told her they were doing it for Facebook, and even after she asked them to stop doing it, they biked back and forth through the sheep,” Szabo said.

The photos turned out to be overwhelming evidence when they were submitted in court, and Dacko asked for them to be entered as evidence.

Federal Prosecutor says best evidence a couple disturbed wildlife in national park...photos entered by accused. #yeg pic.twitter.com/IHmFSrE0Gs — DavidEwasukCTV (@DavidEwasukCTV) March 10, 2017

“That’s very unusual, the judge was very cautious at advising the accused every step of the proceeding that A, he didn’t have to agree to entering the photos, he didn’t have to testify,” Szabo said.

Szabo called this particular case, regarding wildlife violations in national parks, unique.

Meanwhile, Dacko says he will fight the fine and conviction.

With files from David Ewasuk