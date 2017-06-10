Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Police find ‘unresponsive male’ with head injuries in west Edmonton residence
Edmonton police are investigating after a man in his mid-30s was found unconscious with head injuries in the West Edmonton Village Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Published Saturday, June 10, 2017 10:39AM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 10, 2017 1:35PM MDT
Edmonton police found an unresponsive man with head injuries at a west Edmonton residence early Saturday morning.
Southwest division officers responded to a home in the area of 65 Avenue and 177 Street at approximately 2:57 a.m.
Upon arrival, police found a man in his mid-30s with “obvious head trauma.”
The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and his condition has since been changed to stable, EPS said.
Police is investigating and the homicide unit has been notified.
