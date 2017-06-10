Edmonton police found an unresponsive man with head injuries at a west Edmonton residence early Saturday morning.

Southwest division officers responded to a home in the area of 65 Avenue and 177 Street at approximately 2:57 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found a man in his mid-30s with “obvious head trauma.”

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and his condition has since been changed to stable, EPS said.

Police is investigating and the homicide unit has been notified.