Hours after police began searching for a stolen truck that had a man with disabilities inside, police said the vehicle had been found, and the passenger was found close to the Meadowlark Mall.

Police said at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the area of 159 Street and 87 Avenue where a truck was reportedly stolen.

The truck is described as a maroon coloured 1977 Chevy Silverado with an Alberta licence plate BVS 8679.

Police said the vehicle was left running with a passenger inside – described as a 46-year-old man, who functions at the level of a 7-year-old child.

The vehicle was last seen headed northbound in the area of 156 Street and 95 Avenue.

The passenger was identified as Cameron Lone, 46.

In an update just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said the vehicle had been found in Stony Plain at about 4:45 p.m., but Lone was not inside.

Less than half an hour later, police said Lone was found at about 5:10 p.m. about 10 blocks away from Meadowlark Mall.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for a suspect.

The suspect has been described as an Aboriginal male in his 20s, 165 cm (5’5”) tall with an average build. He was wearing a grey jacket, a ball cap and has tattoos on his hands.

Police released stills taken from surveillance video showing the suspect in the incident.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).