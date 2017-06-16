Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP investigating fatal semi-truck crash on Hwy 43
RCMP on the scene of a fatal collision on Hwy 43, north of Hwy 16 on Friday, June 16, 2017.
Published Friday, June 16, 2017 6:53AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 16, 2017 11:20AM MDT
Police west of Edmonton are investigating a fatal highway collision that took place early Friday morning.
RCMP said the collision happened on Highway 43, just north of Highway 16 – police later confirmed a semi-truck hauling a load of pipe had rolled, and the driver was found deceased on the scene.
Police said early in the morning that the northbound lanes of Highway 43 had been closed, and traffic was being rerouted.
RCMP are investigating.
