Police in central Alberta are investigating after a man in his 30s and his young daughter were found dead inside a home in Red Deer Sunday afternoon.

Red Deer RCMP said officers were called to the Lancaster neighbourhood in Red Deer for a welfare check, police gained entry into the locked home on Lister Crescent and found the bodies of a 39-year-old man and his 6-year-old daughter.

RCMP said the Serious Crimes Branch South was called in to help local police with the investigation.

The girl’s school has been notified and is arranging counsellors to help any teachers and students affected by this case. RCMP said the girl’s school is not in Red Deer.

Investigators said there is no threat to the public.

“We are not looking for any other persons at this time in this investigation,” Supt. Ken Foster with Red Deer RCMP said Monday.

Police said they couldn’t release details on any potential custody issues or living arrangements, or if he was known to police.

Autopsies have been scheduled for Tuesday at the Calgary Medical Examiner’s Office – the scene where the bodies were found is being held until the autopsy is completed.

“On behalf of the RCMP I want to express our most sincere condolences to the friends and family of the deceased,” Foster said.

The names of the deceased are not being released at this time.

With files from Taylor Oseen