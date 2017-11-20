RCMP said a woman and a man were arrested Saturday night, following an incident at a hockey game.

Police said officers on duty at the Red Deer Rebels hockey game were asked by security staff to remove a woman. It was believed she was intoxicated and was refusing to leave.

The game had ended at this point, but RCMP said a number of people were still in the building when two officers approached the woman, who resisted when security staff and police asked her to leave, before striking one of the officers.

She was arrested, and continued to resist, hitting and kicking the two police officers. RCMP said a male companion of hers tried to intervene, and was also arrested.

A number of other officers were called in to restrain the suspect. She was not injured in the incident, but both police officers sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Police said a 21-year-old woman is expected to be charged with three counts of assault on a police officer, two charges of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, uttering threats and mischief.

RCMP said a 27-year-old man will be charged with two counts of uttering threats and a charge of mischief.

The charges had not yet been sworn before the courts as of Monday morning.

The accused are expected to appear in court December 19 at 9:30 a.m.