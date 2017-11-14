RCMP said two people had been charged after officers pulled over a stolen vehicle in Leduc.

Officers pulled the vehicle over on November 9, and arrested a male and a female who were inside. Police said the vehicle they were in had been stolen in St. Albert and then driven to Leduc.

Investigators later determined the male arrested in that incident had been involved in three break and enters in Leduc, and the female had been involved in at least one.

In the break-ins, family homes were targeted. Police recovered a number of stolen items and returned them to their owners.

Kyle Nicholas Ramsdale, 32, has been charged with three counts of break and enter, a charge of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and driving while disqualified.

Tanya Marie Cornelssen, 34, of Leduc, has been charged with break and enter, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Ramsdale remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on November 16, and Cornelssen has been released from custody, under a number of court-ordered conditions, as she awaits her court appearance.