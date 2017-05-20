

Nahreman Issa





With the new political landscape in British Columbia, there are concerns surrounding the Trans Mountain Pipeline project, which prompted the Prime Minister to weigh in while visiting Edmonton.

The victorious Liberal government fully supports the pipeline, but the NDP and Green parties are against it, and collectively have one more seat in B.C.’s legislature. This is sparking concerns if the pipeline can still go ahead.

At Saturday’s avail, Justin Trudeau made no mention that the expansion project could be blocked by another province, and called that idea a hypothetical one. Trudeau took the position that the feds have, and will continue to work respectfully with the other provinces,

Trudeau didn’t comment on whether or not a judicial review and the new political landscape in B.C. could stop the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion, but just that they’re working to get the project right.

“Getting that balance right is extremely important to all Canadians,” Trudeau explained. “We've highlighted that Canadians, right across the country, from coast to coast to coast agree that the way to build a strong economy is to protect the environment at the same time.”

While Trudeau didn’t help clear the now muddy waters, Premier Rachel Notley made her position clear.

“It's our view that there are no tools available for a province to overturn or otherwise block a federal government decision to approve a project that is in the larger national interest,” she said at a press conference earlier this week..

The expansion project would triple the amount of bitumen that flows to the B.C. coast, effectively twinning the pipeline from Edmonton to Burnaby.

16 groups filed for the judicial review, from First Nations groups to environmentalists.

Earlier this week, the Alberta Government was granted intervener status in the appeals court hearing, which is scheduled for this fall.

The NDP’s status won’t allow them to introduce evidence, but they’ll be able to give written and oral submissions during the hearings.

Trudeau didn’t specifically mention what would or could happen before the hearings. He suggested that the project had been approved because of an economic and environmental balance it would achieve, and that he’ll continue to work with the premiers of Alberta and B.C. to achieve their goals.

With files from Taylor Oseen