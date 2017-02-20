Dozens of players were supposed to hit the ice at Saiker’s Acres Monday, to play hockey for 12 hours and raise money for charity – but the puck drop had to be put off, as warm weather wreaked havoc with the ice.

Brent Saik, who was to host the game, told CTV News Monday morning.

“There was a lot of people who tried really hard,” Brent Saik said Monday morning. “I wanted this to happen today.”

Temperatures reached about -1 degree Celsius Monday morning, and the ice was wet, rough and ‘soupy’, following a warm weekend.

Saik had spent the entire night before awake watching the ice to see if he could flood it – but never had the chance.

The event will be in honour of 14-year-old Jacob McInnis – who died in 2015, after spending most of his life at the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

His legacy continues through Jacob’s Wish Foundation, which helps sick kids and their families, the game will raise money for the organization.

Jacob’s mother, Soula, is grateful for the support.

“They tried their hardest, I know he’s been out here, I was out here yesterday too, he was determined to make this happen in honour of Jacob and to help these kids,” Soula Milonas said. “But, when the weather takes over like this, we have no options.”

Funds raised will go to help families who have a sick child at the hospital handle some bills, and it will also go towards sensory lights for the hospital, which help to calm kids at night.

“He helped so many other families that were going through hard times,” Milonas said. “Jacob was always so giving. Always would give his gifts to other kids that were crying or how he would ask me how we started Jacob’s Wish, can you go get a coffee for that mom over there, they’re new.

“He was just so generous and so sweet.”

The game has tentatively been postponed to March 4 – all 50 players have signed on to play that day.

With files from Jonathan Glasgow