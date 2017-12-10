A tough fire damaged a west Edmonton restaurant late Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to Roman’s Family Restaurant on 158 Street and Stony Plain Road at approximately 10:22 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming out of the restaurant’s attic.

“This was a rather stubborn fire because of the roof, the metal roof, and all the ceiling and all the structure inside to get through the doors,” District Chief Brian Myroniuk said.

There was no one inside the restaurant at the time of fire, Myroniuk said.

The fire is under investigation.