    • 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in two-semi crash near Evansburg

    A 68-year-old man was killed in a crash involving two semis on Highway 16 west of Edmonton Monday morning.

    The crash at Range Road 100 was reported to Evansburg RCMP at 11:36 a.m.

    The 68-year-old from New Sarepta, southeast of Edmonton, died on scene.

    The other driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

    Police are investigating what caused the crash.

    The area was reopened by 11 p.m. 

