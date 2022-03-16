102 Avenue bike lanes closed at 116 Street for EPCOR repairs, groups call for more consultation
Some residents call it the "Whitemud Drive of bike lanes." Others lovingly refer to it as the Oliverbahn.
But one thing most downtown commuters can agree on is how well-used the 102 Avenue bike lane is.
“It’s the only kind of east-west connection in Oliver to get to downtown, to get to U of A, to get to further out west toward West Edmonton Mall,” said Daniel Morin, co-chair for Paths for People, a non-profit working toward stronger mobility routes for everyone in Edmonton. “It’s like the prime corridor people use.”
It’s why concerns were quickly raised when a construction notice that would impact the area was sent out.
A manhole will be installed in the intersection of 116 Street and 102 Avenue for maintenance of the main sewer lines.
Construction started on Wednesday and is expected to be completed by the end of August.
“We’ve had a pretty long and icy winter, so it is a little disappointing that it’s happening right during peak cycling season,” said Bike Edmonton board president Sarah Rebryna.
Ward O-day’min city Coun. Anne Stevenson called it a "quadruple whammy."
“It’s a hard piece of news to take right now. Definitely not where we want to be heading in our community.”
'UNSAFE DETOUR'
During that time, the bike lane on 102 Avenue will be closed from 115 Street to 117 Street with detour signs posted. A number of vehicle lanes, crosswalks and roads will also be closed.
“We’re hearing pretty loud and clear from a lot of the commuters in Oliver that they’re not looking forward to the unsafe detour that this is going to result from,” said Oliver Community League president Robyn Paches.
“Detours are never fun and they’re tricky,” said Rebryna. “Especially because the bike lanes serve folks who aren’t really comfortable, or who are just starting out, or children.”
Bike Edmonton and the Oliver Community League met with the City of Edmonton and EPCOR to address concerns they had about accessibility and the suggested detours.
Paches says the community isn’t opposed to the mandatory construction being done. Where the frustration lies is with the lack of consultation from those who use the bike lanes regularly and what impact suggested detours have on accessibility.
“It’s not just cyclists that do get impacted when there are bike lane closures. It is other folks as well,” said Rebryna.
Because of the width and quick snow clearing, the bike lanes can sometimes offer a safer alternative for walkers.
“If consultation would have happened before a proposal was sent out to the community, we could’ve highlighted these issues earlier,” said Paches.
'IMPACTED WHEN THESE CLOSURES HAPPEN'
On Tuesday, EPCOR sent an email to both groups highlighting improvements that will be added during construction, including the option to dismount and use the sidewalk, a speed reduction, installing temporary push buttons, and extra signage along the detour.
Calling it a compromise, both groups say they’re happy to be involved but think more should be done. They specifically want separation between cars, cyclists and pedestrians.
“Unfortunately it still isn’t the like-for-like replacement that the City of Edmonton policies dictate,” said Paches. “Commuters and cyclists won’t necessarily have the same protected and safe infrastructure in the new detour that they do currently. And we want to get to a place where everybody feels safe using this new infrastructure.”
In a statement, EPCOR said it plans to reconnect with the community once the snow has melted to determine if there are any additional improvements to access that can be made.
The issue has opened the door to a larger discussion on detours in the city, and who should be added to those conversations.
“I think what’s shifting is that some of our bicycle infrastructure has that same level of importance as an arterial road,” said Coun. Stevenson.
“Making sure that there’s strong and consistent detours for people of all modes of transportation I think is really important for us, especially as a winter city as we move forward,” said Morin.
Rebryna is a year-round cyclist and knows first hand the impact closures and detours can have on a commute. She hopes a voice advocating for those who use the bike lanes will be added to the consultation next time.
“We do exist and we do have lives that are impacted when these closures happen.”
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian forces destroy theatre in Ukraine where hundreds sought shelter
Russian forces destroyed a theatre in Mariupol where hundreds of people were sheltering Wednesday and rained fire on other cities, Ukrainian authorities said. Satellite imagery from Monday showed the word 'children' written in large white letters in Russian in front of and behind the building, the Maxar space technology company said.
Canada lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement as of April 1
Soon, most travellers entering Canada will not have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, CTV News has learned. As of April 1, the federal government will be lifting the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement at the border for fully vaccinated travellers.
Book fast and be flexible: Travellers should brace for rush in bookings after COVID-19 testing requirements lifted
Experts say Canadian travellers should brace for a massive influx in bookings and rising prices now that the federal government has said it will lift the pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers on April 1.
'Heartbreaking decisions' had to be made in Canada's response to Ukraine: Trudeau
Canada has had to make 'heartbreaking decisions' when confronted with images of bombed hospitals and schools in Ukraine, civilian casualties and the Ukrainian president's passionate plea for a no-fly zone over his war-ravaged country, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
'Why? Why? Why?' Ukraine's Mariupol descends into despair
Each airstrike and shell that relentlessly pounds Mariupol -- about one a minute at times -- drives home the curse of a geography that has put the city squarely in the path of Russia's domination of Ukraine. This southern seaport of 430,000 has become a symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin's drive to crush democratic Ukraine.
Drones and missiles: The weapons making a difference in Ukraine
From drones to rocket launchers, lethal weapons used by and supplied to Ukraine appear to have made a difference on the battlefield in the country's ongoing war with Russia, some analysts say.
Powerful quake off north Japan kills 4, more than 90 injured
A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday night, smashing furniture, knocking out power and killing four people. A small tsunami reached shore, but the low-risk advisory was lifted by Thursday morning.
BREAKING | Two golf students from Ontario critically injured in Texas crash that killed nine people
Two golf students from Ontario are in critical condition after a crash that killed nine people in Texas on Tuesday.
Sask. premier petitions federal government to designate rail workers as essential as strike looms
Saskatchewan's premier is petitioning the federal government to classify rail workers as an essential service in light of the looming Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway strike.
Calgary
-
Albertans send cash to Ukraine by renting Airbnb room without staying
Airbnb says more than 430,000 bookings have been made in Ukraine out of a community driven effort to send cash directly to Ukrainian residents, without actually spending the night.
-
New charges laid against Coutts border blockade protesters
Alberta RCMP have announced new charges against two people in connection to border blockade protests in Coutts last month.
-
Calgary police implores protesters to 'stay away' from the Beltline on Saturday
Calgary police issued a plea Wednesday, asking anyone planning on protesting in the Beltline this weekend to instead "stay away."
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's Ukrainian community echoes pleas from Ukraine's president for no-fly zone
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s personal and powerful addresses to Canadian Parliament and U.S. Congress over the last two days are hitting close to home for Saskatoon’s Ukrainian community.
-
Ukrainian woman living in Saskatoon vows to not give up on her country
A Ukrainian woman living in Saskatoon is committed to doing her part a world away.
-
High gas prices leading to gas and dash thefts in Weyburn, Sask., police say
As gas prices remain at an all-time high, one Saskatchewan police service says it’s noticing a trend where people fill their gas tanks and take off without paying.
Regina
-
First-of-its-kind 'sustainable' Tim Hortons approved for development in east Regina
Regina city council voted in favour of a first-of-its-kind, sustainable Tim Hortons to be built in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood.
-
High gas prices leading to gas and dash thefts in Weyburn, Sask., police say
As gas prices remain at an all-time high, one Saskatchewan police service says it’s noticing a trend where people fill their gas tanks and take off without paying.
-
Sask. premier petitions federal government to designate rail workers as essential as strike looms
Saskatchewan's premier is petitioning the federal government to classify rail workers as an essential service in light of the looming Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway strike.
Atlantic
-
Calls for increased minimum wage, as inflation rates soar in the Maritimes
If it feels like the price of seemingly everything has risen lately, it’s because it has. Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate climbed to 5.7 per cent in February — the highest it’s been since 1991.
-
'It's heartbreaking': N.S. court reviews video evidence in negligence re-trial
The final hours of Cory Rogers’s life were the focus at the re-trial of two Halifax police special constables Wednesday.
-
Nova Scotia government added to lawsuit over deaths at Halifax long-term care home
The province of Nova Scotia has been added as a defendant in a proposed class-action lawsuit against a long-term care facility in Halifax where 53 people died from COVID-19 in the spring of 2020.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two golf students from Ontario critically injured in Texas crash that killed nine people
Two golf students from Ontario are in critical condition after a crash that killed nine people in Texas on Tuesday.
-
Ontario arborist dies following incident involving wood chipper, witness says
An investigation is underway after a fatal industrial accident involving an arborist in Ontario on Wednesday.
-
Ontario man has warranty denied for $20,000 in car repairs over lack of paperwork
An Ontario man who bought a used car was told his warranty wouldn't cover $20,000 in repairs because he lacked the appropriate paperwork.
Montreal
-
Man accused of violently beating 10-year-old Montreal girl to undergo psychiatric evaluation
A man accused of violently beating a 10-year-old girl in Montreal's east end on Monday will undergo a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he's fit to stand trial.
-
Montreal Canadiens trade Chiarot to Panthers for forward Smilanic, picks
The Montreal Canadians traded defenceman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday for forward Tyler Smilanic. The Canadiens also get a first-round pick in 2023 and a fourth-round pick in 2022, previously acquired from the New York Rangers.
-
WHO puts approval of Quebec's Medicago COVID-19 vaccine on hold due to tobacco industry ties: report
A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Quebec-based pharmaceutical firm Medicago is facing a hurdle in the approval process at the WHO due to the company's links to cigarette maker Philip Morris International.
Ottawa
-
Kemptville, Ont. church bringing Ukrainian refugees to Canada
Thirty Ukrainian refugees have fled the country during Russia's invasion with the help of the SouthGate Church in Kemptville, Ont.
-
Ottawa police prepare for St. Patrick's Day festivities in Sandy Hill
Ottawa police went door to door on Russell Avenue Wednesday afternoon, typically the location for St. Patrick's Day festivities.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two golf students from Ontario critically injured in Texas crash that killed nine people
Two golf students from Ontario are in critical condition after a crash that killed nine people in Texas on Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo council repeals face covering bylaw
Masks will no longer be mandatory in most indoor settings in the region as of Monday.
-
Here's where you'll still need to wear a mask on Monday
Ontario is lifting masking requirements in most settings on Monday March 21, but there are still a few places face coverings will continued to be required until April 27.
-
Huron-Perth group preparing for arrival of 90 Ukrainian refugees
The Multicultural Association of Perth Huron says when Ukrainians land in the region, a place to live, food, clothes and job opportunities will be waiting for them.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Green Party leader makes Sudbury stop to talk sustainable mining
It was a day full of networking for Ontario Green Party leader Mike Schreiner, who came to Sudbury on Wednesday to learn more about sustainable mining and innovation.
-
Another suspicious fire at a Sudbury barbershop
Sudbury police have reopened Regent Street on Wednesday morning after a fire at a barbershop in the city's South End area.
-
Sudbury’s GOVA buses will soon be equipped with screens to improve rider experience
The City of Greater Sudbury says adding screens to buses is just one way it’s hoping to improve the experience for riders.
Winnipeg
-
Young girl attacked by unknown man on her way to school: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are warning the public after receiving a report that a young girl in the Fort Richmond neighbourhood was grabbed from behind by a man who pulled her to the ground and tried to drag her away.
-
Winnipeg's mayor renews calls for public inquiry after judge rules former city CAO accepted $327,000 bribe
The City of Winnipeg has won a court case against its former Chief Administrative Officer Phil Sheegl, prompting Winnipeg’s mayor to renew calls for a public inquiry into the matter.
-
'I have lost who I was': Winnipegger struggling with long-COVID says more support is needed
A Winnipegger struggling with long-COVID says more understanding and support for the condition is needed.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Aquatic Centre closed after section of building crashes to the ground
The Vancouver Aquatic Centre has been temporarily closed after a piece of the building came crashing to the ground Tuesday night.
-
Developing
Developing | COVID-19 in B.C.: 8 deaths recorded in latest update
B.C.'s COVID-19-related death toll has increased by eight, the Ministry of Health announced Wednesday.
-
New contractor selected for billion-dollar North Shore wastewater project
Metro Vancouver's board has settled on a new general contractor to finish construction of the behind-schedule and over-budget North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant project.
Vancouver Island
-
Another dog killed by wolves in Sooke, B.C.
A pet dog living in the East Sooke area was killed by a wolf or wolves this week, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service confirmed Wednesday.
-
Vancouver Island adds 1 new COVID-19 death, 30 new cases
British Columbia health officials reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, including one in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Floating spa facility proposed for Victoria harbour
A proposal before the City of Victoria is seeking to construct a floating spa facility, complete with saunas and freshwater pools, at Ship Point in the city's Inner Harbour.