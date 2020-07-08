EDMONTON -- The "major infrastrucutre announcement" promised by an Edmonton MLA to make south-Edmonton life better is a $120-million expansion of Terwillegar Drive.

The Alberta government confirmed Wednesday morning the long-awaited roadway project was to move forward ahead of a public announcement by Edmonton-South West MLA and Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu.

According to Madu's press secretary, work to double Terwillegar Drive's lanes lanes from two in each direction to four between Rabbit Hill Road to Windermere Boulevard will begin next year and be finished by 2025.

A bridge will also be built at Terwillegar over Anthony Henday Drive.

The project will cost up to $120 million.

Since being elected, I’ve been fighting for my riding and city. Tomorrow, I will be making a very important infrastructure announcement that will make life better for families and businesses in southwest #yeg and the Capital Region for generations to come. #ableg #abrecovery pic.twitter.com/Zn02rMvLGQ — Kaycee Madu (@KayceeMaduYEG) July 7, 2020

The major roadway, in Madu's electoral district, has been in need of upgrades for years.

Watch the announcement live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 11:30 a.m.

INFRASTRUCTURE A KEY COMPONENT OF ECONOMIC RECOVERY: KENNEY

It would be one of several building projects the United Conservative government has revealed recently.

Also on Wednesday, Alberta revealed it would be spending $16 million between upgrades for two buildings at the University of Alberta: the mechanical and electrical systems in the Brain and Aging Research Building, and the heating-cooling piping system in the Tory Building. The work is expected to create 90 full-time jobs, according to the government.

Premier Jason Kenney said the province's economic recovery plan consisted, in large part, of infrastructure jobs that would create tens of thousands of jobs for Albertans impacted by the pandemic and low oil prices.

Since then, the government has put into motion the twinning of a 46-kilometre stretch of Highway 3 between Taber and Burdett in southern Alberta, announced the widening of Highway 40 in Yellowhead County, and put shovels in the ground for the segment of Keystone XL that will pass through the province.