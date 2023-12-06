$15M competition challenges teams to cut costs of Alberta-made carbon fibre

More than $15 million has been awarded to projects aimed at cutting the costs of creating carbon fibre from Alberta bitumen.

Wednesday, five teams were announced as the winners of phase three of the Carbon Fibre Grand Challenge, an initiative by Alberta Innovates and Emissions Reductions Canada.

The projects are all located in Western Canada and include the Edmonton-based Thread Innovations, which is exploring new ways to create high-value carbon fibre from bitumen.

Bitumen is a heavy oil extracted from Alberta's oil sands, which is normally burned for energy in the form of gasoline, diesel and other fuels.

It can also be used to make carbon fibre, a strong, lightweight material used for products including auto parts, plastics, protective clothing and building materials.

According to Alberta Innovates, current demand for carbon fibre is restricted by its high cost. As part of the competition, the teams must be able to cut the cost of the produced fibre by 50 per cent than current products.

Laura Kilcrease, CEO of Alberta Innovates, said the creation of high-value carbon fibre is a promising new opportunity for Alberta's energy industry.

"As we transition away from burning bitumen as a fuel, Alberta is well positioned to lead this next frontier," she said. "We’re proud to be a driving force behind this novel technology and we can’t wait to see what comes next."

Thirteen teams applied for the third and last phase of the competition, announced in September.

The five winning teams will have 36 months to complete their projects using funding from Alberta Innovates and Emissions Reductions Alberta (ERA).

"It takes more than good ideas to commercialize and deploy new technologies that reduce emissions and grow the economy. ERA is pleased to support game changing technologies that will lead to future materials, energy systems, and markets with funding from the Government of Alberta, and in collaboration with our partners in the innovation system," said ERA CEO Justin Riemer.

Alberta Innovates launched the $26-million Carbon Fibre Grand Challenge in 2020. At that time, the organization estimated that carbon fibre production could double or triple Alberta's oil sand revenue over the next 15 years.