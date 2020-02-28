EDMONTON -- A total of 16 people have been arrested after two incidents involving minors in Ponoka.

The first incident happened in the early morning hours of Feb. 22. Police were called to the 4800 block of 46 Street in Ponoka after two groups of teenage boys got into an altercation.

Twelve people were arrested and three adults and two youths were charged with offences including mischief, uttering threats and possession of a weapon.

On Feb. 28, four more people were arrested and charged with mischief, uttering threats and possession of a weapon. Police are still searching for another adult man.

Investigators say the incident is related to a hold and secure that happened Friday at the Ponoka Secondary Campus.

Police are looking into two videos that were posted on social media as a result of the investigation. One of the videos is believed to be related to the incidents, and the second one is not.

Wolf Creek Public Schools released a statement on Friday in light of the incident.

"We are aware of an incident that took place outside of school hours and off school property, but did involve Ponoka Secondary Campus students, and we are aware of social media in relation to that incident," said Superintendent Jayson Lovell.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students is our top priority. Such content and behaviour is disturbing and disheartening, and goes against all we do in Wolf Creek Public Schools in our efforts to support safe and caring schools, and work towards understanding among students."

Police say the fallout from the social media posts has caused people who were not involved in the incident to become the target of harassment. They are asking the public to refrain from vigilante action.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.