Edmonton

    • 17-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in Lloydminster shooting

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this undated file photo. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this undated file photo. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)
    A 17-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Nicolas Scott in Lloydminster last week.

    Scott, 19, was found shot outside an apartment complex on May 27. He died four days later.

    In addition to second-degree murder, the youth has been charged with failing to comply with a release order, possession of a restricted firearm and three other firearm related offenses.

    The boy has been remanded into custody. He was scheduled to appear at the Lloydminster Provincial Court in Saskatchewan on July 8.

