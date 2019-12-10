Three women are cashing in after winning the $1-million Nov. 2 Lotto 6/49 draw on a ticket sold in Leduc.

Roberta Schneider of Crofton B.C., her sister Della Schneider of Parkland County and their friend Sharon Besler-Rahmoun of Leduc are the three winners.

“It was a fluke,” said Della Schneider. “We always play LOTTO MAX together. But, I bought a LOTTO 6/49 ticket by accident this time.”

Della bought the ticket from the Leduc Town Petro Canada at 3916 50 Avenue in Leduc.

Roberta said she didn’t believe her sister when she told her the news.

“We didn’t believe her.”

“I thought maybe she wasn’t wearing her glasses.”

The women say the plan to spend part of the winnings on travel.