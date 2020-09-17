EDMONTON -- Two people were killed in a crash south of Fort Saskatchewan Thursday night involving an SUV and a pickup truck.

Police, firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene on Highway 21 near Township Road 542 around 9:15 p.m.

An RCMP officer at the collision told CTV News Edmonton that emergency crews were working to extract two people from a vehicle who were killed in the crash.

It was not clear if anyone else was killed or injured.

Highway 21 was closed southbound and traffic was rerouted around the crash.

An RCMP Traffic Analyst was called to the scene to investigate, and police did not comment on any cause or contributing factors.

Police did not provide any details on the victims, because next of kin notifications were still being done Thursday night.