EDMONTON -- Two men have been taken into custody after reports of gunshots in Strathcona County.

It started Saturday morning in the area of Wye Road and Range Road 224.

Police have responded to an incident of shots fired in Strathcona County at Wye Road and Range Road 224. The scene is contained by police and the investigation is ongoing. Please avoid the area. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) September 5, 2020

Traffic was rerouted for several hours, and people were asked to avoid the area, but everything has reopened as of 3:15 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.