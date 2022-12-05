2 killed in crash east of Edmonton
Two people are dead after a crash early Monday morning.
Emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 16 at Highway 855 south of Mundare around 1:40 a.m.
According to police, a car was driving southbound on Highway 855 when it collided with a westbound semi on Highway 16.
Two people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.
No details about their identity have been released pending notification of next of kin.
Police say they don’t anticipate releasing any further details.
Mundare is about 83 kilometres east of Edmonton.
BREAKING | Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin acquitted on 1988 sexual assault charge
A judge has acquitted Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. The allegation stemmed from his time at the military college in St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., which the complainant also attended.
Two more 'police' centres run by Chinese authorities found in Canada: report
A human rights organization says it has found dozens of additional overseas Chinese 'police service centres' around the world, including at least two more in Canada.
'Doesn't line up': MPs challenge minister over instances of MAID offered to veterans
Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay was challenged by MPs on Monday about how the federal government is handling the growing number of veterans who've reported being offered medical assistance in dying.
Danielle Smith willing to make changes to her signature Alberta sovereignty bill following criticism
Just days after introducing her first bill as Alberta’s premier, Danielle Smith says she is prepared to make changes after widespread criticism that the legislation grants unchecked power.
Prince Harry says royal household plays 'dirty game' by leaking stories
Prince Harry said the royal household regularly leak stories about each other, calling it 'a dirty game' in a new trailer released on Monday for the much-anticipated Netflix documentary series about him and his wife Meghan.
'My heart just sunk': Mother recounts experience at packed Alberta Children's Hospital
An Alberta mother is recounting her experience arriving at a packed children's hospital when her young daughter was in dire need of help.
Trudeau listening to 'concerns' assault-style gun definition covers hunting rifles
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is listening to concerns that some of the firearms his government is looking to ban are in fact used more for hunting.
'It needs to stop': Hundreds gather to honour Indigenous women killed by alleged serial killer
Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday night to honour four Indigenous women believed to have been murdered by an alleged serial killer.
Man charged in rapper's killing says he's innocent, lawyer says
An attorney for a man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month said Monday that the musician's death outside a Houston bowling alley was a tragedy but that her client says he's innocent of the crime.
Calgary
Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound Stoney Trail
Calgary police have closed a section of southbound Stoney Trail N.E. at Mcknight Boulevard N.E. after a multi-car crash involving a semi-truck.
Taradale house gutted by fast-moving flames in Monday fire
A home in Taradale suffered extensive damage from a fast-moving fire.
Woman found dead in southwest Calgary home, death considered suspicious
The Calgary Police Service homicide unit is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday morning in a home in a southwest neighbourhood.
Saskatoon
'It is real life': Overdose crisis reaches new heights, over 1,000 deaths in Sask. since 2020
Unapologetically zero to 60 in a flash, that’s how Colleen LaRocque remembers her son, Mitchell Sveinbjornson.
Saskatoon zoo welcomes pack of Arctic wolves
The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo has a new addition to its troupe — a small pack of Arctic wolves.
Bob McGrath, Sesame Street actor and TeleMiracle fixture dead at 90
Former Sesame Street actor Bob McGrath died on Sunday, according to a post on his Facebook page.McGrath had a long time connection to the people of Saskatchewan as a regular fixture on the Kinsmen TeleMiracle fundraiser.
Regina
New east Regina fire station expected to open by 2026
The City of Regina purchased a vacant lot in east Regina for the development of a new fire station, expected to be complete by 2026.
Inquest begins for inmate found unresponsive at Regina Correctional Centre
A public inquest into the death of Kalin Holonics, an inmate at the Regina Correctional Centre, began on Monday in Regina.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia could be nearly five degrees warmer by 2100: report
A new report from the Nova Scotia government paints a grim picture of how climate change could impact the Atlantic province by the year 2100 if more isn't done to address the crisis.
Ottawa calls for project proposals that help internationally trained health workers
The federal government says that in order to address major labour shortages in health care, it will put $90 million toward projects that remove barriers preventing qualified new Canadians from working in their field.
N.S. opens more seats for internationally-trained doctors who want to return for residency
Nova Scotia is opening 10 more seats to allow more medical graduates studying outside of Canada to complete their residency in their home province. The province says priority will be given to those with a connection to Nova Scotia.
Toronto
Ontario education support workers vote to ratify new contract
Ontario education support workers have voted to accept a new deal with the provincial government, putting an end to a long and contentious negotiation process.
Homicide detectives called in after woman found dead inside Markham apartment
Homicide detectives have been called in after a woman was found deceased inside a Markham apartment on Sunday night.
New York bus service takes Torontonians to six cities across the state
There are now more travel options for Torontonians looking to take a bus to upstate New York.
Montreal
Influenza and COVID-19 continue to spread in Quebec, RSV on the decline
With the holiday season just a few weeks away, Quebec is still dealing with a triple wave of infectious respiratory diseases.
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the 'battlefield.'
Woman struck by semi truck crossing the street and killed on Nuns' Island
A woman was struck and killed by a big rig truck on Monday morning while crossing the street on Montreal's Nuns' Island on Monday morning. Police are on the scene, and are advising residents to avoid the area.
Ottawa
Ottawa shopper fights off men stealing Lexus SUV
An Ottawa Lexus owner emerged from a west end mall to find some men trying to steal his SUV.
Ottawa police seek to ID woman and man involved in reported assault in Old Stittsville
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman and a man suspected of assaulting someone in Old Stittsville in October.
Kitchener
Former regional councillors who voted for lifetime benefits 'regret the way in which this unfolded'
The measure, approved during one of the last meetings of the former council’s term, caused a flurry of controversy and some current councillors have already said they plan to try to undo the decision.
Young people in K-W need to save for an average of 20 years to afford a down payment: report
A new report shows just how drastically housing prices have outpaced many people’s budgets.
Man pulls knife when asked to leave Kitchener establishment: police
A 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly brandished a knife when asked to leave a licensed establishment in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
33-year-old man killed in fatal Highway 17 crash
A 33-year-old man from Wawa has been identified as the victim killed in the fatal crash on Highway 17 last week.
Sudbury can’t maintain all 24 fire, paramedic stations, report concludes
A review of Greater Sudbury’s 24 fire and paramedic stations has concluded that many of them should be consolidated, a move it said wouldn’t affect service levels or lead to layoffs.
Glencore agrees to pay Congo $180M over bribery case
Commodities company Glencore said Monday that it has reached an agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo to pay $180 million over bribery allegations spanning from 2007 to 2018.
Winnipeg
'Reasonable under the circumstances': No charges laid against woman after parkade altercation that left man dead
No charges will be laid against a woman involved in an altercation in The Forks parkade that resulted in a man’s death, after a review found her actions were reasonable in order to defend herself.
-
Food prices in Canada will continue to rise in the new year, according to a new study.
Vancouver
Man arrested after shots fired in Railtown apartment, Vancouver police say
A man who triggered a lockdown at an apartment building in Vancouver’s Railtown neighbourhood by firing shots inside a suite Sunday night has been arrested and is facing firearms charges, according to police.
Light snow to fall in B.C.'s Lower Mainland Tuesday: Environment Canada
British Columbians should brace for more snow this week, according to special weather statements issued by Environment Canada.
B.C. health officials to provide update on 'protecting children' through flu season
As pediatric hospitalizations due to influenza continue to rise across Canada, provincial health officials are set to provide an update on the situation in British Columbia – where children's hospitals are under increasing strain.
Vancouver Island
Defence minister welcomes warships home to B.C., highlights Pacific defence strategy
Canada's defence minister was in British Columbia on Monday to welcome home sailors aboard a pair of returning warships and to highlight the federal government's half-a-billion-dollar commitment to Pacific security.
1 man still at large following crackdown on Hells Angels operations on Vancouver Island
Police say one man is still at large after the Public Prosecution Service of Canada approved 41 charges against four men on Vancouver Island for alleged involvement in drug trafficking operations with the Hells Angels gang.
Avian flu causing turkey shortage ahead of Christmas: BC Poultry Association
The avian flu is causing a turkey shortage in British Columbia, the BC Poultry Association said, warning it could pose a challenge for customers ahead of the high-demand Christmas season.