2 more Edmonton liquor store workers test positive for COVID-19
Published Tuesday, September 22, 2020 10:28AM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 22, 2020 10:31AM MDT
File
EDMONTON -- Another two employees tested positive for COVID-19 at an Edmonton liquor store this week.
Sobeys reported the two additional coronavirus cases at the Sobeys Liquor on Castle Downs Road on Monday, five days after another employee tested positive.
The two latest cases last worked on Sept. 15.
There are currently 650 cases of the disease in the city of Edmonton.