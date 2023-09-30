2 pickup trucks collide, closing Highway 63 near Suncor North Gate

Two pickup trucks collided on Highway 63 early Saturday morning near the Suncor North Gate.

Fort McMurray RCMP issued a statement around 8 a.m. that they have been forced to shut down the highway due to the high volume of debris spread across the road.

Police advised that they expect Highway 63 will be shut down most of the day.

An analyst is coming from Edmonton to help police conduct their investigation.

There was no word about injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.