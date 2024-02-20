EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 2 shot at by pair of people in southeast Edmonton: police

    An Esso gas station at Mill Woods Road and 62 Street in southeast Edmonton is seen in this Feb. 20, 2024, picture. (CTV News Edmonton / Evan Klippenstein) An Esso gas station at Mill Woods Road and 62 Street in southeast Edmonton is seen in this Feb. 20, 2024, picture. (CTV News Edmonton / Evan Klippenstein)
    Two people were shot in Mill Woods Monday evening.

    Around 7:15 p.m. at Mill Woods Road and 62 Street, a male and female were shot at by two males, police say.

    Both victims were taken to hospital in a private vehicle.

    Her injuries were described as not life threatening and his as "serious," but he was also expected to survive.

    Their ages were not shared by police, who are investigating. 

