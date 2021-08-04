EDMONTON -- Identity and personal documents belonging to hundreds of victims were found in an Edmonton home at the centre of a drug-trafficking investigation.

A pair connected to the home – 32-year-old Raymond Credgeur and 41-year-old Jamie Johnman – face more than 60 charges together.

The investigation started with a tip about the home near 202 Street and 57 Avenue in early 2021.

In April, the pair were taken into custody and officers searched the home. They found methamphetamine, a conducted energy weapon, stolen identity documents, bank cards, and evidence of what police called a "sophisticated identity theft operation."

"This included computers, printers, identification cards, keys to mailboxes and a significant amount of stolen identity documents (mail, bank cards, utility bills and forged identity cards)," read a statement by Edmonton Police Service.

In total, investigators found 111 identity documents belonging to 89 victims, 85 stolen bank cards belonging to 57 victims, 108 other cards belonging to 38 victims, stolen mail belonging to about 200 people, and several mailbox or parcel box keys.

According to EPS, there was also evidence of the pair using the victims' identities to open bank accounts and cell phone contracts.

Johnman and Credgeur's charges include possession of a controlled substance for trafficking, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, forgery, trafficking of forged documents, and possession of identity documents.

“This investigation highlights the significance of keeping a close eye on your mail and the importance of contacting your financial institution when your credit card doesn’t arrive when you’re expecting it,” said Const. Cabantan with EPS' Special Projects Team.

Canada Post and the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) Unit assisted in the case.