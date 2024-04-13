EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 3 people charged after drugs, paraphernalia and cash seized at Grande Prairie home

    Grande Prairie RCMP seized cocaine, cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia from a residence while executing a search warrant on March 14. (Photo: Supplied by Grande Prairie RCMP) Grande Prairie RCMP seized cocaine, cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia from a residence while executing a search warrant on March 14. (Photo: Supplied by Grande Prairie RCMP)
    Three people are facing drug trafficking charges in connection to a March drug bust in Grande Prairie.

    On March 14, RCMP searched a home in the Countryside South neighbourhood. Officers found more than 110 grams of cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and $23, 378 in cash.

    A 19-year-old Edmonton man, a 56-year-old Sangudo man and a 45-year-old woman from Whitecourt were each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

    The trio were released on conditions. They’re scheduled to appear in court in Grande Prairie on April 29.

