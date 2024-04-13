3 people charged after drugs, paraphernalia and cash seized at Grande Prairie home

Three people are facing drug trafficking charges in connection to a March drug bust in Grande Prairie.

On March 14, RCMP searched a home in the Countryside South neighbourhood. Officers found more than 110 grams of cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and $23, 378 in cash.

A 19-year-old Edmonton man, a 56-year-old Sangudo man and a 45-year-old woman from Whitecourt were each charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

The trio were released on conditions. They’re scheduled to appear in court in Grande Prairie on April 29.