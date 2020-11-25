EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have charged four teens after a Grade 10 student was repeatedly beaten at J. Percy Page School last Wednesday.

Video of the attack showed the 15-year-old taking a combined eight punches and kicks over the course of the 17-second video.

The person who posted the video to Twitter, the sister of the victim’s friend, told CTV News he suffered a fractured skull and wrist.

EPS charged a 17-year-old female, a 17-year-old male and two 16-year-old males with aggravated assault. One of the 16-year-olds was also charged with breach of a court order.

The four accused, who police previously thought were young adults, were released with conditions.