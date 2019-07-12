The rooftop of the Edmonton Expo Centre is now home to 40,000 bees.

The program was announced earlier this week.

The newly licensed City of Edmonton urban beekeeping facility is made up of two hives, each home to about 20,000 bees each, and sits outside and above the ballrooms.

The program will provide opportunities for future education programs on the importance of bees in the environment and tasting products made with the honey.

Melissa Radu, Sustainability Manager for Edmonton Economic Development says having bees at the Expo Centre fits perfectly in with their agricultural roots.

“We know that 30 per cent of the food we eat is due to the help of pollinators and across Canada and Alberta bees are under a significant amount of stress so being able to have an urban beekeeping program here allows us to create a habitat where bees can thrive.”

The hives will be managed by experienced beekeeper Dustin Bajer. He is the beekeeper for the Edmonton Valley Zoo and teaches at the John Janzen Nature Centre.