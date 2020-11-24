EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service is reminding people to do their research when looking to get a new puppy from online sellers.

Police have received 17 complaints since October 2019, totaling $40,000 in losses.

“As more citizens add furry friends to their families during the pandemic, fraudsters have found a way to take advantage of them,” Acting Detective Dana Gehring with the EPS Cyber Crimes Investigations Unit said.

The warning comes ahead of the holiday season, when police say more fraudsters could be active.

To avoid being a victim of puppy fraud, police recommend doing your research, asking lots of questions and meeting in person.

“These fraudsters frequently try to use the emotion of the situation to their advantage,” Gehring said. “They may claim the puppy is waiting in an airport or shipping facility and will remain there until payment is received, which often tugs at the heartstrings of dog lovers.”

Police also warn against using e-transfers and bitcoin that can't be tracked. Instead, pay with a credit card or PayPal, which offer some fraud protection.

Local organizations that are registered charities or incorporated societies are a safer option that finding a furry friend online.

If you have lost money to online fraud, you can contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.