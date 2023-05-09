45 structures destroyed by wildfire in Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation

Indigenous Services Canada says a wildfire has destroyed 45 structures on Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, including its elder centre and homes

It says 16-hundred people were forced to leave the community about 360 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Power infrastructure was also destroyed.

Sturgeon Lake is one of nine First Nations in Alberta threatened by wildfire.

Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and some showers have lessened the wildfire danger in parts of central and southern Alberta.

There are still 88 active wildfires in the province and 12 evacuation orders in place.

But the number of people forced out of their homes has dropped to 24-thousand, compared to 29-thousand yesterday.

Christie Tucker from Alberta Wildfire says the situation in central and southern Alberta has improved with crews able to bring in heavy equipment to construct firebreaks.

But she says the situation in some northern areas is still a problem with warmer temperatures forecast for the weekend.