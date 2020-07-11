EDMONTON -- Albertans will soon be able to buy 50-50 tickets for Oilers games online.

The provincial government says it’s making the change to help people support charities and reduce red tape for the organizations.

Charities like the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation are commending the province for the move.

The hope is the change will help the charities recover some of the revenue-generating abilities which have been severely affected by COVID-19.

The majority of the $40 million dollars given back to the community by the Oilers Community Foundation has been generated by 50-50 draws.