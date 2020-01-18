55,000 calls to AMA since Sunday, but warm up on the horizon
The Alberta Motor Association says it has received more than 55,000 calls for service since Sunday.
EDMONTON -- The Alberta Motor Association said it has received more than 55,000 calls for roadside assistance since Sunday, more than six times the usual call volume.
The massive amount of calls is tallied until Thursday, with calls about battery issues triple the usual amount.
Temperatures are expected to heat up at the start of next, even climbing well above zero.
That’s expected to aid AMA in its fielding of so many calls.
“We’ll continue to work 24/7 to get to everyone,” said Brandon Klassen, a Manager with AMA Automotive Services in a release. “For us, the only change warm weather brings is fewer layers of clothing for our operators, who remain focused on ensuring we get to everyone as quickly and safely as possible.”
AMA has released the following list of tips to help drivers get to their destination in the cold:
- Ensure tires are properly inflated, as most tires lose one pound per square inch for every 5°C drop in temperature.
- Always carry an emergency kit to help ensure your safety in the event of an unexpected breakdown. This should include things like a blanket, warm clothing, caution triangles, a flashlight, gloves, and a folding shovel.
- Prior to driving, plug in your vehicle for at least four hours when the outdoor temperature is -15°C or below.
- If you have any doubts about your battery’s health, consider alternate transportation until a test is completed or new battery is installed. This could save you from being stranded outdoors in extreme temperatures.
- If your vehicle doesn't have a block heater, switching to synthetic oil in the winter will help the engine turn over.
- Ensure your gas tank is at least half full and consider using gas-line antifreeze.
- While driving, scan the road ahead and maintain a safe following distance that allows for adjustments. When the roads are icy or snowy, this means four to six seconds.