EDMONTON -- The Alberta Motor Association said it has received more than 55,000 calls for roadside assistance since Sunday, more than six times the usual call volume.

The massive amount of calls is tallied until Thursday, with calls about battery issues triple the usual amount.

Temperatures are expected to heat up at the start of next, even climbing well above zero.

That’s expected to aid AMA in its fielding of so many calls.

“We’ll continue to work 24/7 to get to everyone,” said Brandon Klassen, a Manager with AMA Automotive Services in a release. “For us, the only change warm weather brings is fewer layers of clothing for our operators, who remain focused on ensuring we get to everyone as quickly and safely as possible.”

AMA has released the following list of tips to help drivers get to their destination in the cold: