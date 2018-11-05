

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





At a ceremony on 97 Street Monday morning, the Edmonton roadway was given a new, honourary name in a salute to the nation’s troops: Canadian Forces Trail.

“The desire to rename 97 Street has been around for a very long time,” said Ward 3 City Councillor Jon Dziadyk. “For decades this road has been used to transport troops.”

“On one hand, we’re honouring the military, but on the other hand, we’re actually honouring the heritage of this road,” he said at the ceremony.

The new title will apply to 97 Street from 137 Avenue to Edmonton’s north boundary near Anthony Henday Drive.

The name, approved by Edmonton’s Naming Committee, was chosen to recognize both the city’s relationship with the Edmonton Garrison and the historical significance of the former Canadian Forces Base Griesbach.

“Going back to Major General Griesbach and the Griesbach base and now CFB Edmonton at the head of Canadian Forces Trail, there is a rich military heritage and very active military community,” Mayor Don Iveson said.

“This is a remarkable opportunity for the City of Edmonton to say thank you.”

As part of the naming ceremony, 19 decorative signs will be put up along 97 Street.

Traditionally, Canadian Forces Trail has been used as the principal route for taking troops to the Edmonton International Airport for deployment. Often, Edmonton residents have lined the street to send off or welcome troops home.

Cpl. Chris Fuellert, a three-year member with the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry, said he has been on a bus on Canadian Forces Trail twice to ride to the base.

He said there’s always “some relief and some excitement coming down this road, knowing you’re about to see your family again or your friends.”

“You see some vehicles pulling over and giving thumbs up or something. You know that the community and city here actually supports everything that we do.”

As the new title is an honourary one, it does not require a legal address change.

With files from Nahreman Issa